Coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell second NBA player to test positive, per report, after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert

A second NBA player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Utah Jazz All-Star forward Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the virus after his teammate, Rudy Gobert, became the first player to test positive, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Gobert had reportedly been careless in the locker room in terms of touching other players and their belongings despite warnings about the severity of the situation.

Mitchell was the only member of the Jazz other than Gobert to test positive for the coronavirus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Jazz confirmed the second positive test in the following statement released on Thursday:

As a follow-up to yesterday's positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.

The league announced it has suspended the current season after Wednesday night's matchup between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed as a result of Gobert reportedly testing positive. The contest between the Jazz and Thunder was the first of two games that was cancelled, as the game between the Pelicans and Kings was also called off. It is not known when, or if, the current season will be resumed at this point.

The league has told teams that have played Utah in the last 10 days should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately, Gobert's cavalier attitude toward the situation didn't end with his teammates. On Monday, Gobert was spotted purposely touching the microphones and audio recorders on the podium during his media session, as seen below:

