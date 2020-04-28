Coronavirus: Former NBA lottery pick Sebastian Telfair loses mother and brother after both battled COVID-19
A former NBA player has suffered two tragic losses during this crisis
The coronavirus has hit the NBA hard over the past two months. A number of players and other league personnel have been infected, including stars Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Knicks owner James Dolan, but the disease has not been limited just to them. A number of players past and present have had family members battle COVID-19. That includes Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother recently died after being hospitalized with the disease, and sadly, former NBA lottery pick Sebastian Telfair, who has now lost two family members due to COVID-19.
Telfair's cousin, former NBA guard Stephon Marbury, told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that Dan Turner, Telfair's brother, died after being infected with the coronavirus on March 28. On Monday, The New York Post's Joseph Staszewski reported that Telfair's mother, Erica Telfair, had died as well. Telfair posted an Instagram story about his mother on Monday. Telfair's former Lincoln head coach, Dwayne "Tiny" Morton, confirmed both deaths.
Telfair, the No. 13 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, was one of the last top prospects to come out of New York City, a region known for its development of point guards. He was the subject of the 2005 documentary "Through the Fire," which detailed his rise to prominence and decision to enter the NBA Draft as a high-schooler rather than attend the University of Louisville. He ultimately played parts of 10 seasons in the NBA for eight different teams as a role player.
New York has been by far the hardest-hit area within the United States from COVID-19. The state has had over 160,000 confirmed cases and over 12,000 deaths. Even as efforts to flatten the curve and enforce social distancing have helped stabilize infections in the state, New York's dense population makes it a very vulnerable area for infection.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Electra hid from M.J. looking for Rodman
Here's a rather lighthearted story about the eccentric Dennis Rodman
-
MJ: Isiah an 'a--hole' for '91 walk-off
Jordan isn't buying Thomas' excuse even after all these years after the Bulls beat the 'Bad...
-
The Shot in 'The Last Dance'
In 1989, Jordan propelled the Bulls to an upset victory with one of the most memorable shots...
-
The Jordan Rules in 'The Last Dance'
For a time, it seemed like Detroit was the only team with the formula to stop the greatest...
-
Williams says Jordan ran 4.38 40 time
Only four 2020 NFL Draft prospects ran faster than 4.38
-
Kukoc defends Krause after doc criticism
The documentary has painted Krause as the sole reason behind the Bulls breaking up after the...
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games