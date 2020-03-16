Coronavirus: Grizzlies' Ja Morant is coping with social distancing by wearing his full NBA uniform at home
The NBA's leading Rookie of the Year candidate can't play in games, but that's not stopping from suiting up
The coronavirus pandemic brought the NBA season to a screeching halt last week, and with three players – the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as well as the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood – now infected, it won't resume any time soon. Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant is already reminiscing.
Dressed in his game uniform, Morant filmed himself walking out to a faux lineup introduction in a TikTok video. He even dapped the air in place of his teammates' hands.
Morant has good reason to miss the game. Prior to the league's stoppage, the 20-year-old turned the Grizzlies into a surprising Western Conference playoff contender, as they're 32-33 with a 3.5 game lead for the No. 8 seed. Morant, who leads all NBA rookies in points (17.6) and assists (6.9) per game, was the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year.
This year's No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, Morant headlines a talented young core in Memphis. That core includes fellow 2019 draftee Brandon Clarke, 23, who's behind only the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson in player efficiency rating among rookies; and Jaren Jackson Jr., the 20-year-old big capable of dominating the paint (1.6 blocks per game) defensively and the perimeter (39.7 percent 3-point shooting) offensively.
If the season resumed as currently constructed the Grizzlies, which were 4-6 over their last 10, would have 17 games left to maintain the No. 8 seed. Three teams would be 3.5 games behind, including a surging Sacramento Kings squad that won seven of its last 10 games.
The NBA season and the Western Conference playoff race may not resume until mid-June at the earliest, if at all. But if it does, Morant's pregame handshake routine clearly won't show any rust.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron's school providing resources
All schools in Ohio are currently shut down, but I Promise is still helping the community
-
Players react to NBA suspending season
The NBA announced Wednesday its plans to suspend the season due to the coronavirus outbreak
-
NBA reportedly exploring G League arenas
If the season isn't over because of the coronavirus, it might look significantly different...
-
NBA to stop drug tests during hiatus
Players are typically randomly tested throughout the season and offseason
-
K.D. returning this summer is 'unlikely'
The NBA could potentially resume play in mid-to-late June amid the CDC's recommendation
-
Mitchell opens up on Gobert-virus ordeal
Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus and likely spread...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers