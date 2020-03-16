Coronavirus: Grizzlies' Ja Morant is coping with social distancing by wearing his full NBA uniform at home

The NBA's leading Rookie of the Year candidate can't play in games, but that's not stopping from suiting up

The coronavirus pandemic brought the NBA season to a screeching halt last week, and with three players – the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as well as the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood – now infected, it won't resume any time soon. Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant is already reminiscing.

Dressed in his game uniform, Morant filmed himself walking out to a faux lineup introduction in a TikTok video. He even dapped the air in place of his teammates' hands.

Morant has good reason to miss the game. Prior to the league's stoppage, the 20-year-old turned the Grizzlies into a surprising Western Conference playoff contender, as they're 32-33 with a 3.5 game lead for the No. 8 seed. Morant, who leads all NBA rookies in points (17.6) and assists (6.9) per game, was the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year.

This year's No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, Morant headlines a talented young core in Memphis. That core includes fellow 2019 draftee Brandon Clarke, 23, who's behind only the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson in player efficiency rating among rookies; and Jaren Jackson Jr., the 20-year-old big capable of dominating the paint (1.6 blocks per game) defensively and the perimeter (39.7 percent 3-point shooting) offensively.

If the season resumed as currently constructed the Grizzlies, which were 4-6 over their last 10, would have 17 games left to maintain the No. 8 seed. Three teams would be 3.5 games behind, including a surging Sacramento Kings squad that won seven of its last 10 games.

The NBA season and the Western Conference playoff race may not resume until mid-June at the earliest, if at all. But if it does, Morant's pregame handshake routine clearly won't show any rust. 

