Coronavirus: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell says he needed to 'cool off' toward Rudy Gobert after testing positive

When news broke that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, it was the tipping point for the NBA that led to the season being postponed. Shortly after, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus and concern grew quickly over how much this virus spread across the league. There's been a lot of anger and frustration aimed at Gobert for his reported 'careless' behavior leading up to his diagnosis, and Mitchell admits that it hasn't been easy to move past Gobert's reckless behavior in the aftermath.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Mitchell was honest in his response when asked if he's talked to Gobert since that Wednesday night that turned the sports world on its head.

To be honest, it took a while for me to kind of cool off, you know, and I read what he said and I heard what he said, so you know, I'm glad he's doing OK. I'm glad I'm doing well. ... I'm just really happy, to be honest, that it's just -- you know, I hate to say there's two of us, but it wasn't the whole party. You know, at the end of the day neither him or I have children at home. I know I have teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home, so I'm glad that we were able to kind of contain it as much as possible.

Mitchell doesn't really answer the question regarding if he's been in contact with Gobert since they both tested positive for coronavirus, but it's clear there's still some unresolved feelings there between the two teammates. However, Mitchell said he's not experiencing any symptoms despite his positive test, and Gobert recently said he's been getting better every day.

There's no way of knowing how Gobert contracted the virus, and if he passed it on to Mitchell or vice versa. Though that didn't matter once video surfaced of Gobert touching every microphone and recorder before leaving his media session last week. That reckless behavior, which was seen as him not taking the threat of the virus seriously, did enough damage to get a monumental amount of criticism thrown his way.

While he acted irresponsibly, the amount of blame he's received isn't entirely warranted, and some players have come to Gobert's defense. Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said he doesn't deserve the amount of bashing he's received, and Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier spoke out against people blaming Gobert after it was reported by his teammates that he was behaving recklessly in the locker room.

Regardless of the events that led to the league being shut down, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings over 50 people should take place over the next eight weeks, which puts some uncertainty on how the league plans to resume the remainder of the season.

Mitchell joked that if he was asked to be ready to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, he'd be ready; that's how dormant the virus has been in him, but he realizes that isn't the case for everyone else.

"I'm asymptomatic, I could walk down the street and if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick you wouldn't know it, and I think that's the scariest thing about this virus," Mitchell said. "You may seem fine, but you never know who you may be talking to and who they're going home to."

The All-Star guard also mentioned that he's partnering with Granite School District in Salt Lake City to provide meals for free while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"That's about 80-to-90 schools, about 66,000 kids,"Mitchell said. "That particular school district in Salt Lake City is home to some of the most vulnerable children in Salt Lake, and I just wanted to be able to give back because you don't know. For parents who may not have the money to send their kids off to school to get food I think is a scary feeling for them and I just want to make sure they're set and understand that guys like myself will have their back."

Mitchell is just one of many NBA players giving back to his community during this time, with several stars and franchises pledging to pay for the salaries of part-time workers in the NBA arenas who aren't able to get a paycheck while the season has been postponed.