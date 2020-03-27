Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert among NBA players to test positive for COVID-19
There are currently 14 confirmed cases in the NBA, though Christian Wood is now 'fully recovered,' according to his agent
The coronavirus is continuing to spread across the world at a terrifying pace, and athletes are not immune to the illness. A number of athletes across the globe have confirmed they have tested positive. Stateside, the coronavirus has infected multiple unnamed minor league baseball players, as well as an unnamed XFL player. However, the most notable cases have all come from the NBA. In fact, it was Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive test which really set in motion the suspension of not only the NBA season, but sports across the country. The good news is that Gobert, along with teammate Donovan Mitchell, have both fully recovered from the coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The most recent batch of positive tests came on Thursday from the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. The Lakers reportedly had two players test positive for COVID-19, while the 76ers confirmed that three members of the organization have the coronavirus, with all other test results coming back negative. The Nuggets announced one positive test result from their organization, and Celtics guard Marcus Smart also announced that he tested positive, bringing the NBA total to 14 individuals from seven different teams.
Last Tuesday, we learned of four players who have tested positive for the illness -- all members of the Brooklyn Nets, including former MVP Kevin Durant. The star forward has not played this season due to a torn Achilles tendon, and was already not planning to return even if things get pushed back late into the summer.
Last Tuesday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass issued a statement on the number of active players who have received tests for the COVID-19 virus at that point in time.
"Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players' direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus. Following two players testing positive last week, others were tested and five additional players tested positive. Hopefully, by these players choosing to make their rest results public, they have drawn attention to the critical need for young people to follow CDC recommendations in order to protect others, particularly those with underlying health conditions and the elderly."
As this process continues to unfold, there will likely be even more NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus, as it is unfortunately extremely contagious. Below is a list of players around the league who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19:
Members of NBA who tested positive for coronavirus:
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced on March 11 (Update: cleared on March 27)
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced on March 12 (Update: cleared on March 27)
- Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons -- Diagnosis announced on March 14 (Update: "Fully recovered," per agent)
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced on March 17
- Three unnamed players, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced on March 17
- One unnamed member of organization, Denver Nuggets -- Diagnosis announced on March 19
- Three unnamed members of organization, Philadelphia 76ers -- Diagnosis announced on March 19
- Two unnamed players, Los Angeles Lakers -- Diagnosis reported on March 19
- Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics -- Diagnosis announced on March 19
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Most intriguing 2020 NBA player options
These players' decisions may get a lot more difficult if the hiatus leads to significant changes...
-
Ainge still working at Celtics facility
The Celtics' GM claims to be the only person working out of the team's offices
-
2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players
This offseason's free agency period, whenever it happens, won't have the excitement we experienced...
-
LeBron says extra rest won't help him
James said he was 'turning the corner' with his conditioning before the league-wide shutdown
-
LeBron says he's done with high-fives
James doesn't want to take any chances moving forward
-
Report: Top NBA execs taking pay cut
The leaders at the NBA's league office are making a financial sacrifice
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers