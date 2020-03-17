Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert among NBA players who have been infected with COVID-19
There are currently seven confirmed cases in the NBA
The coronavirus is continuing to spread across the world at a terrifying pace, and athletes are not immune to the illness. A number of athletes across the world have confirmed they have tested positive. Stateside, the coronavirus has infected multiple unnamed minor league baseball players, as well as an unnamed XFL player. However, the most notable cases have all come from the NBA. In fact, it was Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive test which really set in motion the suspension of not only the NBA season, but sports across the country.
On Tuesday, we learned of four more players who have tested positive for the illness -- all members of the Brooklyn Nets, including former MVP Kevin Durant. The star forward has not played this season due to a torn Achilles tendon, and was already not planning to return even if things get pushed back late into the summer.
As this process continues to unfold, there will likely be even more NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus, as it is unfortunately extremely contagious. Below is a list of players around the league who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19:
NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus:
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced March 11
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced March 12
- Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons -- Diagnosis announced March 14
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced March 17
- Unnamed player, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced March 17
- Unnamed player, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced March 17
- Unnamed player, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced March 17
