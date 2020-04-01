Coronavirus: Knicks owner James Dolan joins Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert among NBA figures who tested positive
There are currently 15 confirmed cases in the NBA
The spread of coronavirus is affecting just about every corner of the globe, and sadly, the world of professional sports have not been spared. Several athletes and other major sports figures have been tested, with a number of those tests coming up positive. In the United States alone, multiple unnamed minor league baseball players, an unnamed XFL player, and most prominently, over a dozen figures from the NBA have contracted COVID-19. The latest big name to reveal a positive test was New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who is currently not experiencing symptoms, according to an announcement from the team.
The American sports world was first hit when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's tested positive. The suspension of the NBA season soon followed, and afterward, practically every other sport in the country. The good news is that Gobert, along with teammate Donovan Mitchell, have both fully recovered from the coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The most recent batch of positive tests from players came on Thursday, March 19, from the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. The Lakers reportedly had two players test positive for COVID-19, while the 76ers confirmed that three members of the organization have the coronavirus, with all other test results coming back negative. The Nuggets announced one positive test result from their organization, and Celtics guard Marcus Smart also announced that he tested positive, bringing the NBA total to 15 individuals from eight different teams.
On Tuesday, March 17, we learned of four players who have tested positive for the illness -- all members of the Brooklyn Nets, including former MVP Kevin Durant. The star forward has not played this season due to a torn Achilles tendon, and was already not planning to return even if things get pushed back late into the summer. Nets GM Sean Marks revealed that all four players who tested positive are not experiencing symptoms as of April 1, but are still self-isolating, according to Greg Logan of Newsday.
In March, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass issued a statement on the number of active players who have received tests for the COVID-19 virus at that point in time relative to the scarcity others around the country have experienced.
"Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players' direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus. Following two players testing positive last week, others were tested and five additional players tested positive. Hopefully, by these players choosing to make their rest results public, they have drawn attention to the critical need for young people to follow CDC recommendations in order to protect others, particularly those with underlying health conditions and the elderly."
As this process continues to unfold, there will likely be even more NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus, as it is unfortunately extremely contagious. Below is a list of players and figures from around the league who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19:
Members of NBA who tested positive for coronavirus:
- Kevin Durant, three unnamed teammates, Brooklyn Nets -- Diagnosis announced on March 17 (Update: All four symptom-free on April 1)
- Two unnamed players, Los Angeles Lakers -- Diagnosis reported on March 19 (Update: Players symptom-free on March 31)
- Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics -- Diagnosis announced on March 19 (Update: cleared on March 30)
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced on March 11 (Update: cleared on March 27)
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz -- Diagnosis announced on March 12 (Update: cleared on March 27)
- Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons -- Diagnosis announced on March 14 (Update: "Fully recovered," per agent on March 26)
- One unnamed member of organization, Denver Nuggets -- Diagnosis announced on March 19
- Three unnamed members of organization, Philadelphia 76ers -- Diagnosis announced on March 19
- James Dolan, New York Knicks owner -- Diagnosis announced March 28
