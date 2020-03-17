Coronavirus: Lakers will take COVID-19 test after Kevin Durant, three Nets players test positive, per reports

In light of the fact that superstar Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, players on the Los Angeles Lakers will be tested for the virus on Wednesday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. The players will also undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

The Lakers were the last team to play the Nets before the season was indefinitely suspended, as Brooklyn bested Los Angeles 104-102 last Tuesday night. With the Lakers' tests set to be taken on Wednesday, there's a chance the results won't be known until the weekend, at the earliest.

There are now seven NBA players that have tested positive for COVID-19. Rudy Gobert was the first, followed by his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood. Because of Gobert's positive test and due to concerns over the global outbreak, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season last week. The league remains hopeful of resuming operations in mid-to-late June. Since his positive diagnosis, Gobert has publicly apologized for not taking the situation seriously enough and in turn putting others at risk.

"I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote in a social media post. "The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

Obviously, the Lakers are hoping that all of the tests ultimately come back negative. Regardless, the franchise will heed the advice of medical professionals and err on the side of caution by continuing to self-isolate and minimizing outside contact while it awaits word from the league regarding further steps. The story is still developing, and we will likely learn more about the NBA's plans regarding how, or if, it plans to proceed with the 2019-20 season in the coming days, and weeks.