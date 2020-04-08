Coronavirus: NBA finalizing televised HORSE contest with Chris Paul, Trae Young and others, per report
The players involved would compete remotely, but other details are scarce at this time
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, we are likely months away -- at least -- from sports leagues returning to action. With that in mind, the NBA has had to turn to alternative forms of competition. They put together an NBA 2K tournament between players, and now are working on a HORSE competition, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Details right now are scarce, and it's still unclear how the competition would work. Initial reports indicate that everything would be remote in order to keep everyone healthy, which makes sense. Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine have all committed, along with still unnamed WNBA stars and retired NBA players, according to Wojnarowski.
While holding the contest remotely was necessary, it may have prevented some star players from participating -- for example, Giannis Antetokounmpo said recently he doesn't have access to a hoop at his house. There will also likely be some technical hurdles in terms of getting the shots filmed and broadcasted. The plan is for the event to be shown on ESPN, but it's not clear if it would be live or pre-recorded.
Despite those potential hiccups, this is a great idea by the league. Obviously everyone would rather be watching real games right now, but that's simply not possible. Putting together an actual athletic competition between players is the next best thing, and would be a great distraction for everyone sitting at home trying to stay safe and wait this thing out.
