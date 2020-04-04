Coronavirus: NBA working on plan to televise H-O-R-S-E competition involving star players, per report
The players involved would compete remotely, but other details are scarce at this time
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, we are likely months away -- at least -- from sports leagues returning to action. With that in mind, the NBA has had to turn to alternative forms of competition. They put together an NBA 2K tournament between players, and now are working on a H-O-R-S-E competition, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Details right now are scarce, and it's still unclear who would participate, or how the competition would work. Initial reports indicate it would be star players, which makes sense, and that everything would be remote in order to keep everyone healthy.
While those requirements are necessary, it also may prevent some players from participating -- for example, Giannis Antetokounmpo said recently he doesn't have access to a hoop at his house. There will also likely be some technical hurdles in terms of getting the shots filmed and broadcasted. The plan is for the event to be shown on ESPN, but it's not clear if it would be live or pre-recorded.
Despite those potential hiccups, this is a great idea by the league. Obviously everyone would rather be watching real games right now, but that's simply not possible. Putting together an actual athletic competition between players is the next best thing, and would be a great distraction for everyone sitting at home trying to stay safe and wait this thing out.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking five best Hall of Fame classes
The 2020 class, officially announced on Saturday, is one of the best we've ever seen, but where...
-
Trump talks with sports commissioners
Trump on the sports leagues around the country: 'We have to get back. We want to get back soon.'
-
Kobe, Duncan headline 2020 HOF class
The eight inductees of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame were officially unveiled...
-
NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch
The NBA 2K tournament continues Sunday after four players, including top-seeded Kevin Durant,...
-
Results, takeaways from NBA 2K tourney
The closest thing we have to live basketball began on Friday
-
Most top-heavy, balanced NBA payrolls
The NBA is a star-driven league, but some teams are finding success by distributing the wealth...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers