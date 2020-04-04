Coronavirus: NBA's Adam Silver, other sports commissioners to have phone call with President Trump Saturday

When the NBA announced it would suspend play on March 11 due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, it set off a chain of reactions which caused several other sports leagues to postpone or cancel events. There's no telling when any of these events will restart as the country and the rest of the world tries to combat the virus, but there could be more information coming soon after a Saturday conference call with President Donald Trump.

Commissioners from most of the professional sports leagues in the country are scheduled to have a phone call with Trump Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, according to the White House. The details of the meeting are unknown, but it will in all likelihood be about the coronavirus and how it has impacted sports leagues across the country and potential actions going forward.

The other sports commissioners involved in the call includes Roger Goodell (NFL), Rob Manfred (MLB), Gary Bettman (NHL), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA), Jay Monahan (PGA Tour), Dana White (UFC), Vince McMahon (WWE), John Middlebrook or Jim France (NASCAR) and Don Garber (MLS), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Silver has tried to stay optimistic about the chances of the league pressing play again on this current season, and the NBA has reportedly been 'very determined' to crown a champion for the 2019-20 season. There's been talks of a truncated playoff format, with all games taking place in Las Vegas as a way to limit the amount of travel, and thus slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There's a lot of hoops to clear and questions to answer to make that a possibility, but if this season could be salvaged in some way, the NBA would try it.

There's also a report that the NBA is prepping for the possible cancellation of the season altogether, if it looks like there's no safe way for games to resume. This doesn't mean that the season will be canceled, but that the league is preparing for all possible outcomes as the spread of the coronavirus continues to worsen across the United States. The league has billions of dollars on the line, and canceling the remainder of the season isn't ideal, but if there's no way to continue playing games in the next couple months, then chances of not having a 2020 NBA champion will grow.