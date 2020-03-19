Coronavirus: Nuggets report member of organization tested positive for COVID-19

As the NBA hits pause on the 2019-20 season, the coronavirus continues to spread across the league. On Thursday afternoon, a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for coronavirus. Although the name of the person has not been made public, the team said in a press release that the individual is in self-isolation.

On Thursday, March 19, a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidance from state health officials and team physicians. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. The Nuggets will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts, while focusing on the health and safety in our community.

Denver hasn't made it clear if the person who tested positive is a player or not, but it appears as though this individual was only tested after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. In keeping the information vague, there's no way of knowing if the infected person traveled with the team before the postponement on March 11.

The Nuggets' last game played was against the Dallas Mavericks on the road in what was the final nationally televised game before the NBA announced that it would halt the season over growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19. The league's decision came minutes after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, which set off a chain reaction of postponements and cancellations in the sports world.

Since Gobert's diagnosis, six other players in the league have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and four member of the Brooklyn Nets, one of which was Kevin Durant.

There remains a great deal of uncertainty surrounding when the season will resume, if it can at all, but during an appearance on "SportsCenter" Wednesday night NBA commissioner Adam Silver remained optimistic that the season could be salvaged in some way. The league is exploring numerous options for how to restart the season, including a play-in tournament for playoff spots and moving to best-of-five series in the earlier rounds of the postseason. However, the league has no way of knowing when any of this can be put in place, as they're waiting just like the rest of the country for a return to normalcy.