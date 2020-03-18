Coronavirus: Philadelphia 76ers players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, per report

As the coronavirus spreads not only throughout the NBA but throughout the world, more and more teams are testing their players as a precautionary measure. The latest team to do so? The Philadelphia 76ers, who tested their players on Monday, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Enquirer. The decision to do so came after Christian Wood's positive test. Wood's Detroit Pistons played against the 76ers on March 11. They have not yet received the results.

Wood is one of seven players to have tested positive so far, along with Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and three unnamed Brooklyn Nets. The Toronto Raptors tested their entire roster and had no positive results, and the Lakers are still awaiting the results of their tests. The Golden State Warriors wanted to test their players, but were unable to do so due to a lack of available testing materials.

For now, several NBA teams are waiting out the suggested 14-day quarantine period that comes after exposure to the virus. Between the Nets, Pistons and Jazz, practically every player in the NBA was in close proximity with one of the players known to be infected, so all that can be done is monitor their symptoms (or, hopefully, lack thereof) and maintain a healthy amount of social distancing in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

With the NBA season suspended, players no longer need to worry about being infected by other players, at least for the moment. How the league could safely return to playing games this season is still unknown, though it is obviously the NBA's goal. The primary focus at the moment is figuring out how many players have the virus and ensuring that they are put in a position for a speedy recovery. With no vaccine or other treatment available, that's all that can be done.