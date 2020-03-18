Coronavirus: Philadelphia 76ers players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, per report
More and more teams are playing it safe and testing their players for coronavirus
As the coronavirus spreads not only throughout the NBA but throughout the world, more and more teams are testing their players as a precautionary measure. The latest team to do so? The Philadelphia 76ers, who tested their players on Monday, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Enquirer. The decision to do so came after Christian Wood's positive test. Wood's Detroit Pistons played against the 76ers on March 11. They have not yet received the results.
Wood is one of seven players to have tested positive so far, along with Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and three unnamed Brooklyn Nets. The Toronto Raptors tested their entire roster and had no positive results, and the Lakers are still awaiting the results of their tests. The Golden State Warriors wanted to test their players, but were unable to do so due to a lack of available testing materials.
For now, several NBA teams are waiting out the suggested 14-day quarantine period that comes after exposure to the virus. Between the Nets, Pistons and Jazz, practically every player in the NBA was in close proximity with one of the players known to be infected, so all that can be done is monitor their symptoms (or, hopefully, lack thereof) and maintain a healthy amount of social distancing in order to prevent further spread of the virus.
With the NBA season suspended, players no longer need to worry about being infected by other players, at least for the moment. How the league could safely return to playing games this season is still unknown, though it is obviously the NBA's goal. The primary focus at the moment is figuring out how many players have the virus and ensuring that they are put in a position for a speedy recovery. With no vaccine or other treatment available, that's all that can be done.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder test negative for coronavirus
The Thunder managed to avoid the coronavirus after their postponed game against the Utah Jazz
-
Teams, players pledge to pay arena staff
Without games or any events, arena and stadium staff would not be paid
-
How coronavirus will impact salary cap
We still have no idea just how badly this crisis will hurt the NBA's bottom line
-
NBA, NFL offer free access to old games
Fans will have access to basketball during the NBA's suspension even if it isn't new
-
Lakers test players for coronavirus
The Lakers, who will have their players under a 14-day quarantine, played the Nets before the...
-
NBA defends testing teams for COVID-19
NBA spokesman Mike Bass explains why the Nets and other NBA players are getting tested for...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers