Coronavirus: Pistons’ Christian Wood becomes third NBA player to have positive COVID-19 test, per report

Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wood is not reportedly showing symptoms.

He is now the third NBA player to have tested positive and first who is not a member of the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive earlier in the week. Wood's Pistons played against Gobert's Jazz on Saturday, March 7, and the two were matched up against each other. Wood notched 30 points and 11 rebounds, but Gobert's Jazz won the game, 111-105.

Wood had been in the midst of a breakout stretch after the Pistons traded Andre Drummond and moved him into the starting lineup. Since the deadline he has averaged 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game despite playing under a minimum contract that Detroit claimed off of waivers in July. He is set to become a free agent this offseason and likely will command a significant raise.

A number of teams that have come into contact with the Jazz have already begun the testing process. The Toronto Raptors revealed that nobody they have tested came out positive, but more results from other teams have not yet been made public. A child that received an autograph when the Jazz played the Boston Celtics has tested positive for COVID-19, Rhode Island police confirmed.

The NBA suspended the season upon Gobert's positive test, the first any player received. The league will not resume play for at least 30 days, though no definitive plan is in place. The future of the season will depend on what happens in the coming weeks and months. For now, though, the players that have begun testing positive will need to be quarantined and slowly recover from the illness before the league can even consider starting games again.