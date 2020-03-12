Coronavirus: Raptors advised to 'go into self-isolation for 14 days' after recent game against Jazz

Amid increasing concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus, members of the Toronto Raptors -- players, coaches and traveling staff -- have been advised to go in self-isolation for a period of two weeks. On Wednesday night, the NBA officially announced that it has suspended the season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, a second Jazz player, reportedly forward Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive.

The league reportedly has told teams that have played Utah in the last 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Raptors, who are coming off a 101-92 win in Utah on Monday night. Raptors forward OG Anunoby was involved in a late-game scuffle with Gobert that resulted in ejections for both players. As such, Raptors players have been tested for the coronavirus and on Thursday, the organization released the following statement:

The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media who cover our team is paramount. While we are disappointed the NBA season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we completely support the league's decision.

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice.

Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up. People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms.

The Raptors are very grateful to our community of fans, friends, and family for their support through this season, and for their understanding as we face this unprecedented situation together.