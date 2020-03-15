Coronavirus: Stephen Curry posts video urging everybody to embrace social distancing to flatten the curve

Rudy Gobert may have been the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, but he was not the first one to at least draw suspicion. When Stephen Curry missed a game due to illness, the Golden State Warriors needed to release a statement informing the public that Curry had tested positive for the seasonal flu, not coronavirus. Even without the disease, though, Curry is doing his part to help fight its spread.

On Sunday, he released a video urging fans to follow the best practices advised by medical professionals amidst the outbreak. While home with his family, he encouraged them to embrace social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve when it comes to the disease's spread.

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

"What's up everybody. I know this time is pretty hectic and crazy and there's a lot of uncertainty out there, but I just wanna take the time to encourage everybody to practice social distancing to the best of their abilities," Curry said. "I know that people are in a lot of different situations and have a lot of demands, from person to person, but as best we can, practice social distancing so we get rid of the spread of this virus as soon as possible, flatten the curve, make sure you stay six feet away from people.

Wash your hands when you're going inside, outside, as much as you can, water and soap. We can all come together collectively to stop the spread of this virus. Everybody do their part. I'm doing mine. I'm at home, me and my family are really enjoying family time. But as best as you can, social distance yourself and we can flatten the curve and get rid of this virus as soon as possible. Appreciate it, stop the spread, let's do it."

Social distancing is the practice of staying home rather than going outside and risking infecting not only yourself, but others around you. While most medical experts consider the spread of the virus inevitable, social distancing allows the total number of infections to be spread out over a longer period of time. That is what Curry means by flattening the curve. Spreading the infections out prevents the health care system from becoming overwhelmed with patients, as it is built only to treat a certain number of people at a time.

Curry's Golden State Warriors play in Northern California, one of the most affected areas in the United States. Of the 421 total cases in California, 236 are in the Bay Area alone according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Social distancing would be a major step in combatting the disease everywhere, but especially in a densely populated area like San Francisco, and Curry is doing his part to help fight back against the deadly virus.