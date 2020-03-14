Coronavirus: Stephen Curry, wife use foundation to help feed out-of-school students during COVID-19 outbreak
NBA players continue to step up to help the community during what is a tough time for everyone
NBA players and their families continue to step up to help out those negatively impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus, including children that may be without meals due to school closures. On Friday, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, revealed that they are donating to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to help serve the displaced students, through their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play.
"The world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of the coronavirus," Curry said in a video posted to his Twitter page. "We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can."
Curry also invited others to join them in donating (which you can do here).
"We're trying to do our part," Curry said. "Hopefully you can join the fight with us and have each other's backs as we go through this uncertain time in our community."
It's nice to see Curry -- and others -- step up in this tough time. A plethora of NBA players and teams have also vowed to help out arena workers that will be negatively impacted financially by the league's current suspension. Coronavirus may not have a huge financial impact on wealthy NBA players, but it has the potential to be disastrous for those who work in or around the NBA in a non-basketball capacity, or those that don't enjoy the same access that the players do. Clearly, the players recognize this and are doing what they can to use their resources to help others.
