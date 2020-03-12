Coronavirus: Test results for Raptors travel party come back negative for COVID-19

The Toronto Raptors received some good news on Friday, as all of the coronavirus tests taken by members of the organization came back negative. The Raptors took the tests after being the last team to play against the Utah Jazz before the NBA suspended operations on Wednesday night. Two Jazz players -- Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell -- tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon receiving the results, the Raptors released the following statement:

The Toronto Raptors travel party underwent testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, after learning that an opponent we had recently faced had acquired the virus. All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending. These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and -- most importantly -- carefully monitor our health.We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends.

The league told teams that had played Utah in the last 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Raptors, who are coming off a 101-92 win in Utah on Monday night. Raptors forward OG Anunoby was involved in a late-game scuffle with Gobert that resulted in ejections for both players.

Obviously, the fact that the tests came back negative is great news for the Raptors organization. Regardless, though, the franchise will heed the advice of medical professionals and err on the side of caution by continuing to self-isolate and minimizing outside contact while it awaits word from the league regarding further steps. The story is still developing, and we will likely learn more about the NBA's plans regarding how, or if, it plans to proceed with the 2019-20 season in the coming days.