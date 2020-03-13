Coronavirus: USA Basketball suspends all scheduled events 'until further notice' due to COVID-19 outbreak

After the NBA announced it would suspend play until further notice because of the outbreak of the coronavirus across the country, other sports leagues began to follow suit by postponing games, or canceling them entirely. Friday afternoon, USA Basketball shared that it will also postpone all scheduled events for the time being.

USA Basketball released a statement on their website explaining the decision:

"The USA Basketball Board of Directors announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, staff and fans, it was suspending all USA Basketball scheduled events until further notice and that it was cancelling the 2020 Nike Hoop Summit that was scheduled for April 10 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. USA Basketball's suspension of upcoming events includes the 2020 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals, which will be rescheduled for a later date. USA Basketball will continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact with the many stakeholders involved, including the USOPC, FIBA, NBA, WNBA, NCAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

While the statement says that scheduled USA basketball events will be suspended, the annual Nike Hoop Summit, which pits the top high school senior basketball players vs a team of the top prospects from the rest of the world, will be canceled. This is a huge blow, specifically for international prospects, because as much as this is a showcase for potential future NBA talent from the United States, it's also a chance to see international talent that previously may have been undiscovered. Players like Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Enes Kanter and more recently RJ Barrett have all played in this game for the World team, and it's been a great tool to scout players from overseas.

The suspension of USA Basketball activities is likely a reaction to the NBA postponing play, and depending on what happens with that it could have an impact on the 2020 Olympic Games this summer. The list of finalists for Team USA's 12 roster spots has already been announced for the Tokyo Olympics, with some players already making it clear that they intend on competing this summer if given the opportunity.

However, in light of recent events, that whole timeline could be in danger as the NBA still has a lot of questions to answer regarding how the rest of the season will play out. NBA commissioner Adam Silver already said that the league will suspend play for at least 30 days, after which the league will reassess what can be done. If the NBA decides to finish out the season at a later point, whenever that may be, it could run into when Team USA basketball would likely begin to train for the Olympics, if that is still going to proceed.

There are still a lot of questions remaining over what's going to happen in the NBA world going forward, but whatever it decides it will have an impact on things like USA Basketball. We'll just have to wait and see.