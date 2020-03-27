Coronavirus: Utah Jazz say Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell cleared of COVID-19, pose no risk to others
Gobert and Mitchell were the first two players to test positive for the coronavirus
A little over two weeks ago, an Oklahoma City Thunder doctor came sprinting onto the floor just seconds before the Thunder tipped off their game with the Utah Jazz. While everyone could tell something wasn't right, no one could have predicted the chain of events that would follow.
Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first NBA players to contract the illness. That news forced the postponement of the Thunder-Jazz game, and later the suspension of the season. In the days that followed Donovan Mitchell and a number of other players around the league would test positive for COVID-19, and all sports leagues across the U.S. followed suit by shutting down their seasons.
That is where things still stand, but on Friday we did learn a bit of good news. The Jazz announced that both Gobert and Mitchell had been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, and now pose no risk to others.
Fourteen days after being tested for COVID-19, all Utah Jazz players and staff have completed their respective periods of isolation and quarantine and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.
The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.
Gobert caught a lot of heat following his diagnosis because of a video of him touching every microphone during a media session after practice. He later apologized for his actions, and donated $500,000 to support arena workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, as well as health services in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Most overlooked rookies of the season
These rookies didn't get the attention they deserve before the season was put on hold
-
NBA Draft tracker: Who is staying, going
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA...
-
List of NBA players with coronavirus
There are currently 14 confirmed cases in the NBA, though Christian Wood is now 'fully recovered,'...
-
Most intriguing 2020 NBA player options
These players' decisions may get a lot more difficult if the hiatus leads to significant changes...
-
Ainge still working at Celtics facility
The Celtics' GM claims to be the only person working out of the team's offices
-
2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players
This offseason's free agency period, whenever it happens, won't have the excitement we experienced...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers