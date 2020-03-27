Coronavirus: Utah Jazz say Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell cleared of COVID-19, pose no risk to others

A little over two weeks ago, an Oklahoma City Thunder doctor came sprinting onto the floor just seconds before the Thunder tipped off their game with the Utah Jazz. While everyone could tell something wasn't right, no one could have predicted the chain of events that would follow.

Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first NBA players to contract the illness. That news forced the postponement of the Thunder-Jazz game, and later the suspension of the season. In the days that followed Donovan Mitchell and a number of other players around the league would test positive for COVID-19, and all sports leagues across the U.S. followed suit by shutting down their seasons.

That is where things still stand, but on Friday we did learn a bit of good news. The Jazz announced that both Gobert and Mitchell had been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, and now pose no risk to others.

Fourteen days after being tested for COVID-19, all Utah Jazz players and staff have completed their respective periods of isolation and quarantine and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health. The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

Gobert caught a lot of heat following his diagnosis because of a video of him touching every microphone during a media session after practice. He later apologized for his actions, and donated $500,000 to support arena workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, as well as health services in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.