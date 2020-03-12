Coronavirus: Vince Carter nails 3-pointer in final seconds of what could be his final NBA game
Vince Carter has already announced his retirement upon the season's end
When Vince Carter announced that he would retire at the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, he likely never imagined that might mean the middle of March. While nothing is certain yet, the spread of coronavirus through the NBA has made that a distinct possibility. The NBA suspended its season late Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the virus, and while the league hopes to resume play eventually, there is a legitimate chance that the season, and with it, Carter's career, is over.
If it is, though, Carter certainly made the most of his final night in the league. With mere seconds remaining in a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks that had already been decided, the Hawks put Carter back into the game to get him one last shot. Sure enough, he nailed a 3-pointer.
Afterward, Carter was visibly emotional in discussing the potential end of his career.
"I'm not one for the whole thing anyway," Carter said. "So if you ask a lot of people around me, they'll tell you this. I'm appreciative, but I just do my time, walk out the door, it's okay with me, believe it or not. I'm cool. I just... the game's been good."
If this truly is the end of Carter's career, he is almost certainly headed to the Hall of Fame in a few years. The eight-time All-Star was one of the best players in the NBA at the turn of the century and managed to stick around for an NBA-record 22 total seasons. He will be remembered as the first Toronto Raptors superstar, one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history, and of course, one of the models of longevity in professional basketball.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA G League suspends play
The NBA suspended play on Wednesday night, and the G-League followed suit
-
Report: Jazz opponents to quarantine
The NBA is taking aggressive steps to halt the spread of coronavirus within the league
-
Gobert tests positive for coronavirus
The NBA has temporarily suspended the season following Wednesday's Jazz-Thunder postponement
-
Gobert touched mics, now reportedly sick
Rudy Gobert could have potentially spread the disease he reportedly tested positive for two...
-
Report: NBA suspends season
Adam Silver is expected to make a decision regarding the upcoming schedule amid the COVID-19...
-
Coronavirus: NBA to suspend all play
There is no word on when play might resume this season
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers