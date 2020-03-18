Coronavirus: Warriors shut down as organization, players have not been tested due to lack of tests, per report
Steve Kerr was concerned Stephen Curry might have the virus, but that turned out to be a false alarm
The grip of the coronavirus on the NBA got even tighter on Tuesday with the news that Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of infected athletes continues to grow.
As we know, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive last Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive. Since then, we've all kind of been sitting around in our own forms of quarantine waiting to read about the next player or coach to come down with the virus.
For now, it doesn't look like that name will come from the Golden State Warriors, who have shut down as an organization and, so far, have not tested any of their players due to a lack of testing availability, per multiple reports.
Having a limited amount of coronavirus test kits available for an increasingly large number of sick people is a major problem right now. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, for one, took issue on Tuesday with NBA players, whether they're showing symptoms or not, having the power to get tests that actual sick people can't even access.
Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the Thunder, who were set to play the Jazz the night it was announced that Gobert had tested positive, had "secured testing for players through alternative means to avoid depleting the state supply of test kits." On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the "Nets had players tested by a private company" with the team paying "out of pocket."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports' Logan Murdock that he was concerned Stephen Curry might've had the coronavirus when he had to miss the 76ers game last Saturday with flu-like symptoms, but thankfully it turned out to be, in fact, the seasonal flu. We'll see if the Warriors choose to go the route of the Nets and Thunder and pay for private tests, but for now, it appears they are waiting to see if anyone shows symptoms like most everyone else in the country.
