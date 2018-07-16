Could LeBron James' Lakers be ahead of the curve in combating the Warriors?
Off the Bench's Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss L.A.'s plans to go after Golden State
We all know LeBron James has bought into what Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers are selling, and that's not only because he showed up to the Las Vegas Summer League rocking Lakers shorts -- still a sight to behold, we might add.
There might also be reason for NBA fans to buy in, too.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dive into the next steps of the Lakers' plan and whether Los Angeles' restructured roster actually has what it takes to combat the style of the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors.
Is it truly a trap to play like Golden State rather than target their weaknesses, as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka claimed? Could LeBron and Magic Johnson actually be ahead of the curve in their roster strategy? In Monday's show, Danny and Raja answer those questions as July reaches its midway point and NBA free agency talk stays hot.
Listen and subscribe to "Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell:" iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can't beat Dubs at own game says Pelinka
The Lakers are trying to zag while everybody else zigs
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
LeBron gets standing 'O' in Las Vegas
LeBron was on hand to support some of his new teammates in Vegas
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Rivers says Clippers role hasn't changed
Rivers lost his title as team president but says "I'm still involved in every decision, so...