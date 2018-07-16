Could LeBron James' Lakers be ahead of the curve in combating the Warriors?

We all know LeBron James has bought into what Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers are selling, and that's not only because he showed up to the Las Vegas Summer League rocking Lakers shorts -- still a sight to behold, we might add.

There might also be reason for NBA fans to buy in, too.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dive into the next steps of the Lakers' plan and whether Los Angeles' restructured roster actually has what it takes to combat the style of the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors.

Is it truly a trap to play like Golden State rather than target their weaknesses, as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka claimed? Could LeBron and Magic Johnson actually be ahead of the curve in their roster strategy? In Monday's show, Danny and Raja answer those questions as July reaches its midway point and NBA free agency talk stays hot.

