Could LeBron James own the Cavaliers one day?

LeBron James' interest in one day owning an NBA team is nothing new. He has made it well known that later in his life, after his playing career is over, he'd like to one day be an NBA owner. He has never indicated which team he'd like to own, but the Cavaliers seem like a likely choice.

James grew up in Akron, was drafted by Cleveland, and brought the city its first pro title in 52 years. Being owner of the Cavs seems like the logical next step. However, while James has interest, he isn't indicating any specific team he'd like to own. James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic about his desire to be an owner some day.

"To be an owner of any team would be crazy, if this thing opened up and I'm in a position financially, and I've got the right team around me, obviously. But who's to say Dan will (sell)? I've always kept it just player/owner at this point. I guess once I come down to that point, if the conversation needed to be had, I'll have it. But I don't have it right now."

James is indicating that, if the Cavs were open and he had the money, he would consider purchasing the team. However, it also sounds like he's treating them like any other NBA team. He isn't saying that he's holding out to own the Cavs. He's keeping his options open right now.

Becoming owner of the Cavs might seem like the obvious move, but if another team opens up before them it doesn't sound like James is going to let that stop his goal of one day owning a team.