The 2019-20 season will resume at Disney World on July 30, after 22 teams travel to Orlando, quarantine for 36-48 hours, hold training camp and participate in inter-squad scrimmages. Here at CBS Sports, we are counting down the days by previewing the teams headed to the "campus" -- every weekday, we will publish a story outlining what you need to know about each one.

If you're wondering about scheduling or how rosters have changed, we have you covered. Our writers -- Brad Botkin, Colin Ward-Henninger, Jack Maloney, Jasmyn Wimbish, James Herbert, Michael Kaskey-Blomain and Sam Quinn -- have also taken a look at the major storylines to watch, from the absence of Davis Bertans to the Milwaukee Bucks' championship expectations.

Below is the full list of teams, along with the corresponding links, as we count down to the restart of the 2019-20 season: