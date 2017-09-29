CP3 on LeBron-Wade reunion: 'I told them congrats, but I want to beat them bad'

It's been quite the summer for the "Banana Boat Crew."

First, in what feels like a lifetime ago, Chris Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, and then there was the whole saga with Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks, which finally ended last week when the Knicks dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Most recently, Dwyane Wade became the third member of the quartet to change teams, signing a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that reunited him with his close friend, LeBron James. Of course, James himself has had quite the offseason as well, with reports circulating throughout the summer that he may have his sights set on Los Angeles after this season.

But for now, LeBron and Wade are back together in Cleveland, teammates again after three season apart. So what does one of their fellow Banana Boaters think about the reunion?

Well, Chris Paul is happy for them, but once they get on the court, he wants to "beat them bad."

Chris Paul on D-Wade signing with LeBron in Cleveland: "I told them congrats. But I want to beat them bad, and they want to beat us bad." 🍌 pic.twitter.com/3AkbK71LZc — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 28, 2017

As it turns out, CP3 won't have to wait long to get his chance to beat LeBron and Wade, as the Rockets are set to take on the Cavs on Nov. 9 in Houston, less than a month into the season.