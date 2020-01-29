Crowd chants 'Kobe' as Arizona high school player hits game-winning shot while wearing No. 24

Kobe Bryant tributes are happening all over the world, including on the basketball court. A very cool moment that drew inspiration from the Lakers legend happened during a high school basketball game in Arizona on Tuesday.

Basha High School junior Trenton McLaughlin was wearing No. 24 and did his best Kobe impression to give his team the win. With just 4.3 seconds remaining and the game tied at 48-48 with rival Perry High School, McLaughlin caught a long pass and connected on a game-winning three that went off the backboard before going in. All the while, the entire crowd was chanting "Kobe!"

A Bryant jersey can even be spotted in the crowd at the beginning of the video. After McLaughlin's shot went in, the crowd was whipped into a frenzy and chanted "Kobe" as they celebrated Basha's 51-48 victory.

Bryant tributes have been coming through from all over the world following the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others on Sunday.

McLaughlin certainly did Bryant proud with this stellar late-game moment. After all, Bryant had a knack for using his "Black Mamba" personality late in games and hitting clutch shots from anywhere on the court.