It's been a quiet offseason for the Golden State Warriors so far, who haven't added a single new player to their roster. In fact, they lost Kevon Looney, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency has certainly hamstrung the Warriors, and there appears to be no urgency from Kuminga's side at least to get a deal done. Trading Kuminga to get better talent may be the plan for the Warriors to improve for next season, but until that happens, only small moves seem to be on the table.

One move that could happen, though, would see Stephen Curry teaming up with his brother, Seth Curry, per ESPN. Seth and the Warriors reportedly have "mutual interest" in bringing the younger Curry to Golden State, who could fill a bench role as someone who is a 3-point threat that would immediately make an impact for the Warriors. Golden State similarly has interest in bringing back De'Anthony Melton, who played just six games for the Warriors last season before tearing an ACL. Melton signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2024, but was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024 for Dennis Schroder.

However, it seems as though none of those moves will happen until the Warriors get a resolution on Kuminga. The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are potential sign-and-trade suitors, but given the slow-paced nature this has moved, it feels as though a swift end may not be in sight. Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to accept Golden State's $7.9 million qualifying offer, so in theory this could drag out until right up to when training camps are set to start.

Once a decision on Kuminga is reached, whether that's trading him elsewhere or coming to an agreement on a new contract with the Warriors, then we might get some of these other reported signings done. Bringing in Seth would certainly provide entertainment just on the surface alone as the two Curry brothers have never played together before. Seth has said that playing with Stephen would be cool, but it's not a priority, however, he did make a note recently that the Warriors could use some more shooting.

"They play a good brand of basketball," Seth said via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I feel like I've been a part of Dub Nation for awhile, watching Steph and being around the organization. Obviously they, like any team, could use shooting, but I can't say anything other than I'm trying to find the best place for me, and we'll figure it out hopefully in the next week."

Curry led the league in 3-point percentage last season, which would certainly boost a Warriors team that sat around league average in that regard. Having Seth and Buddy Hield coming off the bench as your sharpshooters would certainly add a punch to Golden State's bench unit, but it sounds as though we'll have to wait a minute to see if Seth going to Golden State comes to fruition.