Inside The NBA became the latest setting for the "is women's basketball entertaining?" debate when Shaquille O'Neal offered the hackneyed suggestion of lowering the basketball rims so WNBA players have an easier time trying to dunk. His co-host Candace Parker -- who was the second player to dunk in a WNBA game -- did not take too kindly to that suggestion, and neither did Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.

Cooper-Dyke appeared on "Legends Live with Trill Withers" and offered her rebuttal to the whole situation. Most notably, she took a shot at the Big Diesel and his paltry free throw shooting percentage, saying "We didn't tell guys bring the rim closer so Shaq can make a free throw."

O'Neal shot 52.7% from the line during his 19 season NBA career. League average hovered around 75% for much of Shaq's career.

Obviously the biggest point she made stemmed from asking why men be allowed to dictate what would make the women's game better. With the rest of her spiel, her intended answer is obviously "never," or at least a lot less frequently than things currently are.

This is especially poignant given that Cooper-Dyke -- who shot over 87% from the line during her WNBA career -- has seen the women's game grow in tremendous ways without adopting ridiculous gimmicky concepts since her playing days. She played for the Houston Comets in the late 1990s to early 2000s where she led the league in scoring three times and won two MVP awards. Oh, and she also helped the Comets win four WNBA titles.