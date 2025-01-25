Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Boston 31-14, Dallas 24-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Mavericks since March of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Boston Celtics will be staying on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Celtics' defense has only allowed 108.4 points per game this season, so the Mavericks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted the Celtics would be headed in after a win, but the Lakers made sure that didn't happen. The Celtics suffered a grim 117-96 loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Boston was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-48.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks must've known the odds they were up against on Thursday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They secured a 121-115 W over the Thunder.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Spencer Dinwiddie led the charge by going 11 for 14 en route to 28 points. What's more, Dinwiddie also posted a 78.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

Boston's defeat dropped their record down to 31-14. As for Dallas, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 24-21.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-15 against the spread).

The Celtics strolled past the Mavericks when the teams last played back in June of 2024 by a score of 106-88. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.