Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Brooklyn 0-1, Dallas 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The Nets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.
The Mavericks had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 126-119 win over San Antonio.
Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Meanwhile, the Nets' game on Wednesday was all tied up 63-63 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 114-113 to Cleveland. Winning is pretty hard when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, as the Nets did.
The losing side was boosted by Cameron Thomas, who earned 36 points.
Dallas' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.
Looking forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.
The Mavericks skirted past the Nets 96-94 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 231.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Dallas 96 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Oct 27, 2022 - Dallas 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Mar 16, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Dec 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Dallas 99
- May 06, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Feb 27, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Jan 02, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106