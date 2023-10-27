Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Brooklyn 0-1, Dallas 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The Nets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.

The Mavericks had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 126-119 win over San Antonio.

Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nets' game on Wednesday was all tied up 63-63 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 114-113 to Cleveland. Winning is pretty hard when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, as the Nets did.

The losing side was boosted by Cameron Thomas, who earned 36 points.

Dallas' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.

The Mavericks skirted past the Nets 96-94 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.