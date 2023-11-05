Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Charlotte 2-3, Dallas 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App



What to Know

The Mavericks and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

After a string of four wins, the Mavericks' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 125-114 to Denver. The Mavericks found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to ten on offense.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks had strong showings from Luka Doncic, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyrie Irving, who earned 22 points along with 7 assists and 4 steals.

The Hornets can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Indiana 125-124.

The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mark Williams led the charge by earning 27 points along with 7 rebounds.

Denver's win bumped their season record to 5-1 while Dallas' defeat dropped theirs to 4-1.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Charlotte.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher.

Odds

Dallas is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Dallas and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.