Only one more quarter stands between the Mavericks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 76-70 lead against the Warriors.

The Mavericks entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Golden State 34-30, Dallas 37-28

Who's Playing

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $125.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Golden State was able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs, taking the game 112-102. The success was a return to things as normal for the Warriors, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 126-113 upset defeat to the Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks waltzed into their game on Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Chicago 127-92 on the road. With the Mavericks ahead 62-42 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Mavericks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Luka Doncic out in front who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. Doncic hasn't dropped below 26 points for 15 straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Dereck Lively II, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Golden State's victory bumped their record up to 34-30. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 37-28.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Dallas.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 7-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.