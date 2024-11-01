3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Rockets would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 88-70.

The Rockets have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Houston 2-2, Dallas 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Rockets are 2-8 against the Mavericks since March of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Houston Rockets will be staying on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Rockets' defense has only allowed 107 points per game this season, so the Mavericks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Rockets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past the Spurs with a 106-101 win on Monday.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Jalen Green, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for Dallas.

Kyrie Irving was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus five assists. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in January.

The win got Houston back to even at 2-2. As for Dallas, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.