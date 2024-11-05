3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 96-95, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Indiana 2-4, Dallas 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Pacers are likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Pelicans on Friday. The Pacers took a 125-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 53-40 with 6:40 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks made easy work of the Magic on Sunday and carried off a 108-85 win. The match marked Dallas' most dominant victory of the season so far.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Doncic also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.

Indiana dropped their record down to 2-4 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Pacers strolled past the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 137-120. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.