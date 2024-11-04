Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Indiana 2-4, Dallas 4-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will head out to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Pacers are likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Pelicans on Friday. The Pacers took a 125-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 53-40 with 6:40 left in the second.
Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in six consecutive games.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks made easy work of the Magic on Sunday and carried off a 108-85 win. The match marked Dallas' most dominant victory of the season so far.
The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Doncic also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.
Indiana dropped their record down to 2-4 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.
While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
The Pacers strolled past the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 137-120. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 237.5 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Indiana 137 vs. Dallas 120
- Feb 25, 2024 - Indiana 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 27, 2023 - Dallas 127 vs. Indiana 104
- Feb 28, 2023 - Indiana 124 vs. Dallas 122
- Jan 29, 2022 - Dallas 132 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 10, 2021 - Indiana 106 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 26, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Dallas 94
- Jan 20, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 08, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2020 - Dallas 112 vs. Indiana 103