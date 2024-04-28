3rd Quarter Report
The Clippers need a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. Sitting on a score of 82-78, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Clippers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 51-31, Dallas 50-32Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Dallas 2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Ticket Cost: $169.00
What to Know
The Clippers and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2022, but not for long. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Clippers might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.
The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 214, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 101-90 to the Mavericks. Los Angeles has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Clippers have some ground to make up, as the Mavericks currently lead the series 2-1. Check back here after the game to see if the Clippers can even up the series or if the Mavericks can really take the lead.
Odds
Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.
Series History
Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 26, 2024 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Apr 23, 2024 - Dallas 96 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 21, 2024 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 97
- Dec 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Dallas 111
- Nov 25, 2023 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 10, 2023 - Dallas 144 vs. Los Angeles 126
- Feb 08, 2023 - Dallas 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 22, 2023 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 10, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 15, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 101