Halftime Report

The Clippers need a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 66-49.

The Clippers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 51-31, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $169.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Dallas 2

The Clippers and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2022, but not for long. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Clippers might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 214, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 101-90 to the Mavericks. Los Angeles has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Clippers have some ground to make up, as the Mavericks currently lead the series 2-1. Check back here after the game to see if the Clippers can even up the series or if the Mavericks can really take the lead.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.