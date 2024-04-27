3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks and the Clippers have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Mavericks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Clippers 54-41.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 51-31, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $135.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Dallas 1

The Clippers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Friday, they will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Clippers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of the Mavericks by a score of 96-93 on Tuesday. The loss put an end to Los Angeles' undefeated start to the season.

The Mavericks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. The contest was Doncic's 12th in a row with at least 30 points.

The Clippers and the Mavericks are all tied up in their series so far, with one win each. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.