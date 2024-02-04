1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks fell flat on their face against the Timberwolves last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Mavericks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 49-28.

The Mavericks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-16, Dallas 26-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Mavericks managed to keep up with the Timberwolves until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Dallas suffered a grim 121-87 defeat to the Timberwolves. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Mavericks have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 31 assists.

The Bucks came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of Portland by a score of 119-116. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bucks have suffered since November 9, 2023.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. He has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Khris Middleton, who scored 21 points along with eight assists.

Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 26-22. As for Milwaukee, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 32-16 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.2 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 123.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Mavericks came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 132-125. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds. Now that the Mavericks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.