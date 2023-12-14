Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Minnesota 17-5, Dallas 15-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Mavericks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The matchup between the Mavericks and the Lakers on Tuesday hardly resembled the 104-101 effort from their previous meeting. Dallas skirted past Los Angeles 127-125. The win was nothing new for the Mavericks as they're now sitting on four straight.

The Mavericks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Luka Doncic out in front who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 17 assists. The match was Doncic's eighth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dante Exum, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, the Timberwolves' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. The matchup between Minnesota and New Orleans wasn't particularly close, with Minnesota falling 121-107.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 15-8. As for Minnesota, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 14 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks couldn't quite finish off the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in February and fell 124-121. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.