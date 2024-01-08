1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Minnesota 25-9, Dallas 21-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks proved on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 139-103 victory over Portland. The Mavericks pushed the score to 102-69 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers had no chance of recovering from.

Among those leading the charge was Kyrie Irving, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Timberwolves over the Rockets in every quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Everything went Minnesota's way against Houston as Minnesota made off with a 122-95 win.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-15 record this season. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 25-9.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

The Mavericks came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous meeting last Thursday, falling 118-110. Will the Mavericks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.