Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: New Orleans 23-16, Dallas 23-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at American Airlines Center. The Pelicans are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

On Friday, New Orleans came up short against Denver and fell 125-113. The Pelicans were down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Pelicans' loss came about despite a quality game from Zion Williamson, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat New York 128-124 on Thursday. The success was a return to things as normal for the Mavericks, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 120-103 upset defeat to the Grizzlies.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former scored 32 points along with six rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 44 points and ten assists. The contest was Irving's third in a row with at least 30 points.

New Orleans' loss ended a seven-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-16. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-16 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pelicans took their win against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 131-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.