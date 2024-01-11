Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: New York 22-15, Dallas 22-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Mavericks came into the match on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They received a tough blow as they fell 120-103 to Memphis. The Mavericks' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrie Irving, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and four steals, and Luka Doncic who scored 31 points along with six assists and six rebounds. The match was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks came tearing into Tuesday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 112-84 margin over Portland. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-41.

Dallas' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-16. As for New York, they pushed their record up to 22-15 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Knicks in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 126-121 win. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 4-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.