Halftime Report

The Thunder need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 64-48.

The Thunder came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $71.40

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 2, Dallas 3

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Thunder were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 104-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma City has scored all season.

Despite the loss, the Thunder got a solid performance out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

This is a must-win for the Thunder as the Mavericks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Thunder can force a Game 7 or if the Mavericks leave them behind.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.