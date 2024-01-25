3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Suns now have the lead. They are fully in control with a 100-78 lead over the Mavericks.

The Suns entered the match having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Phoenix 25-18, Dallas 24-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Last Monday, Dallas came up short against Boston and fell 119-110. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mavericks in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks got a solid performance out of Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. The match was Doncic's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Suns came tearing into Monday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. Not to be outdone by Chicago, Phoenix got past Chicago on a last-second jump shot. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Suns were down 23 points with 8:06 left in the third quarter.

Kevin Durant continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 43 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those 43 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Dallas has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-19 record this season. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-18 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks strolled past the Suns when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 128-114. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Suns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.