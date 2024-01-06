3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Mavericks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 102-69.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 9-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Portland 9-24, Dallas 20-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Mavericks. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

Last Wednesday, everything went Dallas' way against Portland as Dallas made off with a 126-97 win. With that win, the Mavericks brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

The Mavericks relied on the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds and five assists, and Luka Doncic, who scored 41 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 20-15. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-24 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108.4 points per game. The only thing between the Mavericks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup on Wednesday as the Mavericks made off with a 126-97 win. With the Mavericks ahead 78-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Dallas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.