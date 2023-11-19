Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Sacramento 7-4, Dallas 9-4

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Mavericks are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Mavericks are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Mavericks and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 247.5 point over/under on Saturday. Dallas fell 132-125 to Milwaukee. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mavericks in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost three in a row.

The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrie Irving, who scored 39 points along with 6 assists, and Luka Doncic who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Meanwhile, the Kings entered their tilt with the Spurs with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Sacramento walked away with a 129-120 win over San Antonio on Friday. The score was all tied up 62-62 at the break, but the Kings were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than De'Aaron Fox, who scored 43 points along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.

With Dallas' defeat and Milwaukee's win, both teams now sport identical 9-4 records.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Dallas and Sacramento are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.5 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Kings in their previous meeting back in April, but they still walked away with a 123-119 victory. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.