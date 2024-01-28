Halftime Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 63-49.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 25-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Sacramento 25-18, Dallas 25-20

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at American Airlines Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Mavericks scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They managed a 148-143 win over Atlanta. With that victory, the Mavericks brought their scoring average up to 118.7 points per game.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Doncic had a great game and shot 8-for-13 from long range and dropped a double-double on 73 points and ten rebounds. Meanwhile, Young did his best for the losing side, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Kings and the Warriors didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Thursday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, Sacramento made off with a 134-133 win over Golden State. With that victory, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 118.7 points per game.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Harrison Barnes out in front who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points and 0 assists. Those 39 points set a new season-high mark for him. De'Aaron Fox was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with five assists.

Dallas' win bumped their record up to 25-20. As for Sacramento, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 25-18.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Kings when the teams last played back in November of 2023, losing 129-113. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

Series History

Dallas and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.