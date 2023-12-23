Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: San Antonio 4-23, Dallas 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $62.40

What to Know

The Mavericks are 8-2 against the Spurs since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 23rd at American Airlines Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a grim 122-96 defeat to Houston. The Mavericks were down 89-60 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Spurs managed to keep up with the Bulls until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. San Antonio might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Chicago an easy 114-95 win. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost three in a row.

Dallas has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-12 record this season. As for San Antonio, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-23.

The Spurs are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Luka Doncic is out with an injury to his quadriceps. The last time Doncic took on the Spurs was back in October, where he dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. His performance led Dallas to a 126-119 win over San Antonio.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 7-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.